Bus driver requirements explained by local trainer as district reacts to Hartland-Lakeside driver’s arrest

HARTLAND — Middle school students in the Hartland-Lakeside School District called 911 Monday, saying their bus driver was acting erratically and missing stops.

Hartland police say a 72-year-old bus driver was arrested for driving while intoxicated and recklessly endangering safety.

On Tuesday, the bus company that employs him, Dousman Transport, said in a statement that the driver had worked for them for five years and was a substitute on that route that day.

Despite police arresting him for allegedly being intoxicated and reporting those charges to TMJ4, Dousman said, "According to the Hartland Police Department, there was no indication that alcohol was involved in this incident."

Dousman clarified that the driver passed background checks and was qualified to drive the bus. He is now suspended pending the results of a full investigation.

Watch: District reacts to arrest of Hartland-Lakeside school bus driver

Questions about bus driver hiring process after Monday’s scary ordeal

The situation has raised questions about how school bus drivers are hired.

Robert Thomas, who has been training new bus drivers in Southeastern Wisconsin for six years, gave TMJ4 an inside look at how bus drivers are trained before hitting the road. He has been taking kids to and from school since 1996.

According to state law, bus drivers must obtain a commercial driver's license (CDL), pass a road test, and undergo hands-on training.

Thomas’s trainee, Sonya Kirk, said the process can be lengthy.

“For the hands-on experience, it’s been about two and a half weeks, but the actual training period for my CDL and the training once you receive your permit has been a couple of months,” Kirk explained.

The incident has left many wondering how such an event happened in the Hartland-Lakeside School District.

The district held a Tuesday afternoon press conference to discuss Monday’s situation.

"I'm frustrated and concerned about a number of things," said Superintendent Tina Vogelmann. "We need to do better in this community, across the state, and across this country in keeping our kids safe."

The district says they’re meeting with Dousman Transport on Wednesday to discuss concerns about Monday’s incident.

"I would want to know a little more about their practices in hiring," Vogelmann said.

Amy Wilson, a longtime bus driver and human resources manager for Lamers Bus Line, who was not involved in Monday’s event, shared her concerns about the driver in Hartland.

"Why would somebody risk putting kids’ lives in danger? How did this happen? When you have your CDL, usually people value that because it’s not easy to obtain."

Hartland police say the man in custody for Monday’s situation is expected to be charged by the Waukesha County District Attorney's Office Wednesday afternoon.

Read the full statement from Dousman Transport Company:

Allegation of School Bus Driver Misconduct



On January 27, 2025, one of Dousman Transport Company’s (DTC) drivers was arrested on charges of operating a school bus while intoxicated and recklessly endangering safety. DTC has confirmed the following information. This bus was operating an afternoon take-home route for the Hartland-Lakeside School District. The driver of this route has been an employee of Dousman Transport Company for approximately five years, and was assigned to this route as a substitute driver for the afternoon. Dousman Transport Company has confirmed the driver was fully qualified to operate a school bus with passengers, including background investigations conducted in accordance with State statutes. This matter remains under investigation. A review of onboard camera footage and GPS data indicates the driver lost his direction on the route and missed multiple student stops. According to the Hartland Police Department, there was no indication that alcohol was involved in this incident. Dousman Transport Company has suspended the driver, pending results of the full investigation. Inquiries regarding this matter are referred to the Waukesha County District Attorney’s office.

Larry Kirkley, President

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error