Brookfield doctor charged with felony domestic violence, strangulation and suffocation

Court records show Brookfield doctor, Abdel Alqwasmi, has been charged with a felony for domestic violence, strangulation, and suffocation.

Because this is a domestic violence incident, we are not identifying the victim.

According to the criminal complaint, officers responded to a domestic violence incident at a Brookfield home on January 20.

The victim told officers that an argument escalated into a physical altercation during which they believed they were going to die.

"He tried to strangle me, very hard," the victim said to investigators.

The victim's statement reported ongoing physical and emotional abuse by Alqwasmi, saying he had tried to physically harm the victim during arguments.

A biography on the Froedtert and Medical College of Wisconsin's website on Thursday afternoon listed Alqwasmi as a doctor specializing in oncology and hematology.

He is listed as working at the Cancer Center and Froedtert Menomonee Falls Hospital.

When asked about Alqwasmi's employment at Froedtert, a spokesperson said "the physician in question is not currently practicing."

The Department of Safety and Professional Services, which provides licenses through the Wisconsin Medical Board, told TMJ4 an investigation is underway.

"We received a complaint earlier this year noting that he had been arrested, and we opened an investigation last month," the department said in an email.

Records show his medical license is still active.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip