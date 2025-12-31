Big Bend residents split on proposed massive youth sports complex plan

BIG BEND — Big Bend residents are divided over a proposed youth sports complex that would transform farmland into one of Wisconsin's largest athletic facilities.

The development would be located along Big Bend Road and Town Line Road in the Waukesha County village of 1,500 people. Developer Eric Weishaar plans to build indoor and outdoor baseball, soccer and lacrosse fields, along with 1,500 parking spots, a hotel, restaurants and retail space.

Breck Athletics Complex Youth Sports Complex rendering

Developer documents show the complex would feature architecture resembling a Colorado mountain town. If approved, the facility aims to become a premier youth sports destination for national tournaments by 2027.

The proposal has created tension among residents. James Schmittinger, who moved to the area for its quiet, rural atmosphere, strongly opposes the plan.

"Why Big Bend? Why this location? Pick a location where you don't have so many residents around," Schmittinger said. "To see this coming here breaks my heart."

TMJ4 James Schmittinger

Schmittinger said he would sell his home if the complex is built, citing concerns about traffic, noise and lighting from nighttime games.

"Those games usually go into nighttime, then you have all these bright lights going on," Schmittinger said.

Weishaar acknowledged residents' concerns and said he wants to be a good neighbor.

"We're actually spending more money on specific lights to minimize the light pollution for the surrounding area," Weishaar said. "We're going to have some buffer zones between homes in the area, and we're doing traffic studies."

TMJ4 Eric Weishaar

The developer emphasized the economic benefits the complex would bring to the community.

"They're going to be spending their weekend there, they're going to be spending their money there, and so when you have all of that, the economic impact is just massive," Weishaar said.

Not all nearby residents oppose the project. Matthew Welter, whose property could be within 10 feet of the complex, says he’s open to the idea.

"Once I read up on what they're doing out here, I don't consider it that bad; it could be a lot worse. It's not going to be factories, it's not going to be 100 condos," Welter said.

TMJ4 Matthew Welter

The village plans to hold a public hearing next month to discuss the proposal. Village leaders did not respond to requests for comment.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip