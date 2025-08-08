Arrowhead parents and students speak out against proposed cell phone ban

HARTLAND, Wis. — Arrowhead Union High School's school board is considering a significant change to its cell phone policy that would ban phones entirely during school hours, a move that has sparked concern among many parents and students in the community.

The proposed "bell to bell" ban would prohibit students from using their phones at any time during the school day. Currently, students are allowed to use their phones outside of the classroom, such as during passing periods and lunch.

Most parents and students oppose the potential change, citing safety concerns and communication needs.

TMJ4 Chris Fanning says his son graduated from Arrowhead High School a few years ago and regularly texted him to arraign rides or just check on his kid.

"I think it is a little extreme," said Chris Fanning, a parent who wants cell phones allowed at school.

However, not all parents share this view. One parent named Molly, who didn’t want to give her last name says she has seen it work at a private school, Waukesha Catholic Memorial. She expressed support for stricter limitations.

TMJ4 Molly, who did not give her last name, thinks cell phones shouldn't be allowed in school.

"There is a no cell phone policy at Catholic Memorial and I really love it," Molly said.

School board officials acknowledge they've received numerous messages from community members opposing the ban. Despite this feedback, the board indicated they may move forward without additional public input.

"It has been surveyed already, and the board is completely within its rights to not have to go down that same path in regards to public discussion," said Chris Farris, vice president of the Arrowhead Union School Board and head of the Policy Committee.

For many parents, the issue centers around safety and practical communication needs.

photo provided Christy Neygum says her child's safety is her main concern and that's why she thinks cell phones should be allowed during passing periods and lunchtime.

Christy Neygum emphasized that cell phones provide an essential safety connection between her and her children especially for things like a lockdown.

"There are things these days that are happening that cause our children not to feel safe or be safe, and I feel they should have the ability to communicate with family when things like that are happening," Christy Neygum said.

Parents and students also pointed out that working families often need to coordinate schedules during the school day as work or activity schedules change.

TMJ4 Brady Kretschmer, a senior at Arrowhead High School, says his parent depend on him to drive his little sister when he can. But they have to be able to contact him during the school day when that issue arises.

Brady Kretschmer, a senior at Arrowhead High School, explained when he gets texts from his parents, "If I need to pick up my sister from school and they can't."

"Last year, I always needed someone to pick me up from school if that is my mom or sister or dad. And that would change because my sister was in college,” said Bradyn Neygum.

TMJ4 Bradyn Neygum, a junior at Arrowhead High School, says his family often figured out rides between his mom, dad and sister during the school day.

Fanning highlighted the practical challenges that could arise without the ability to communicate during school hours.

“I would text, ‘Hey, I can't pick you up today, you have to take the bus.’ Something like that," Fanning said. "They need to know it before they miss the bus."

The school board has directed its policy committee to further examine the cell phone rules. The board will meet again on August 13.

