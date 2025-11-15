HARTLAND, Wis. — An Arrowhead High School football family is experiencing mixed emotions as their son's senior season could end with a state championship – but also marks the end of an era.

Jack Tarkowski, an Arrowhead safety, decided to graduate early in just a couple of weeks so he can start his college football career at Youngstown University. His parents, Jason and Andrea Tarkowski, are hoping his shortened senior year includes a trip to the state playoffs.

TMJ4 Jason and Andrea Tarkowski hold up a picture of their son Jack, who is a safety for Arrowhead's football team.

The Tarkowskis are feeling emotional as the team heads into the semifinals – the farthest Jake has advanced in his football career. Previously, he had only made it to level 3 in the playoffs.

"As it gets closer here, it really starts to hit home," Jason Tarkowski said.

Jack has been playing football with the same group of friends since he was 7 years old, starting with flag football in first grade.

Courtesy: Photography by Jill Ann Jack and his mom Andrea Tarkowski stand together.



"They started with this group with flag football, chiefs all the way through senior year. It has been great to watch all the boys and his friends," Jason Tarkowski said.

Watch: Arrowhead family feeling bittersweet as son finishes high school early to start college football

State championships run in the Tarkowski family. Jason graduated from Arrowhead in 1991 but never made it as far as his son has this season. However, his two younger brothers both played at Arrowhead and earned state championship rings. Andrea also won a state championship during her time at Arrowhead in basketball and track.

TMJ4 Jason and Andrea Tarkowski look at pictures of Jack playing football.

Despite the family's championship pedigree, Jason emphasizes that a ring isn't necessary to make senior year meaningful.

"Enjoy every moment. I always say take a few minutes during the game to look around during the game and take it all in," Jason Tarkowski said.

TMJ4 Photos of Jack playing football at Arrowhead.

Jack will head to Youngstown University in a few weeks to begin their football program, but his parents say he will return to walk for graduation with his class.

