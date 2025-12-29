PEWAUKEE, Wis. — An aggressive new flu strain is spreading across southeastern Wisconsin, forcing some families to cancel holiday plans and leaving people like the Williams family sick during what they say is the most magical time of year.

The Williams family experienced firsthand how quickly this flu can go through a household. It started with 6-year-old Harrison developing a high fever, then spread to his 8-year-old sister Charlotte.

TMJ4 Nicki Williams holds Harrison (6) and Charlotte (8) in her Pewaukee home.

"I was really tired," Charlotte said. “I felt like it was hard for me to walk, I was walking slower.”

The virus didn't stop there. Soon, their mother Nicki was also sick.

Watch: This aggressive new flu strain is spreading across Wisconsin:

Aggressive flu strain ruins Pewaukee family's Christmas as cases rise statewide

"I was laying in bed and I couldn't breathe at all," Nicki Williams said.

TMJ4 Harrison plays with his Christmas present.

On Christmas Day, the family's holiday was in ruins. Harrison's fever spiked to 103 degrees, and Charlotte developed a severe cough.

"I kept coughing so much I felt like I was going to throw up, it kept sticking with me," Charlotte said.

"She was kind of laying on the floor and like, it kind of took the magic away a little bit," Nicki Williams said.

Dr. Jeff Pothof, emergency medicine physician and chief quality officer at UW Health, says the culprit for many people sick right now is influenza A, specifically a new strain called Subclade K. This strain is causing increased hospitalizations in countries like the UK and Japan. He says the flu typically presents with four main symptoms: fever, sore throat, headache and body aches.

"If you have those symptoms, right now, with the level of influenza we have in the community, there's a pretty good chance that you just picked up influenza," Pothof said.

Milwaukee County is currently experiencing the highest number of cases, but Pothof expects the virus to spread throughout Wisconsin as people continue holiday travel and gatherings. Most people can recover at home, but certain symptoms warrant immediate medical attention. Persistent fever, dizziness and shortness of breath are red flags that require a visit to a doctor, urgent care, or emergency room.

TMJ4 Charlotte Williams plays with her new Christmas present.

"People who have shortness of breath, so that's typically where a lot of people will get in trouble, is, like, they just can't breathe. Sometimes that's the flu. The flu is also notorious for converting into a bacterial pneumonia," Pothof said.

The Williams family is finally on the mend and hoping to salvage what's left of their winter break.

"We are trying to rally, we have a few days left of break," Nicki Williams said.

Health officials stress it's not too late to get a flu shot for those who haven't received one. They also recommend using things like hand sanitizers and thorough handwashing to try to prevent getting the flu. Plus, if you are sick, make sure you stay home.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

