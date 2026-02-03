3 arrested in downtown Waukesha apartment shooting investigation

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Three people have been arrested in connection with an investigation into a shooting at a downtown Waukesha apartment last week.

The shooting happened around 9:54 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 29, near North Grand Avenue and Wisconsin Avenue, leaving the apartment’s window struck by multiple rounds of gunfire while two residents were inside, according to the Waukesha Police Department.

Despite the apartment being occupied at the time, police said no one was injured. On Tuesday, police confirmed that three people were arrested Monday in connection with the shooting.

Police also said Thursday night’s shooting was unrelated to a series of random drive-by shootings targeting homes across the area, which they had been investigating last week.

According to police, none of the suspects have been charged, and it is unclear when they are expected to make their initial court appearance.

