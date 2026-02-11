11-year-old Waukesha dancer back home after performing with Bad Bunny at Super Bowl halftime show

HARTLAND, WI — An 11-year-old dancer from Waukesha made history Sunday night, performing alongside Bad Bunny during the Super Bowl halftime show in front of millions of viewers worldwide.

Jay Ramos-Rivera was one of only seven children selected to dance with the Grammy-winning Puerto Rican artist during the highly anticipated performance. I met him at Artistic Edge Dance Centre in Hartland, where he trains, to hear about his incredible journey to the Super Bowl stage.

"I was so nervous, but I then, actually, I have this weird thing when always I have a competition, I'm so nervous, but when I get out there, it all goes away," Ramos-Rivera told TMJ4 as he came back home.

The young dancer was greeted with applause as he stepped back into Artistic Edge Dance Centre for the first time since his Super Bowl performance. His hard work and dedication led to what many professional dancers only dream of achieving.

"Professional dancers want to book the Super Bowl, and he was one of seven kids who got asked," said Shelly Tosh, studio owner and director of Artistic Edge Dance Centre.

For Ramos-Rivera, the opportunity felt surreal.

"And the fact that it's my first job too, it's like, is this a dream?" he said.

His father, Nate Ramos, has supported his son's dancing career from the beginning and believes his talent is a natural gift.

"This is something I feel like he's born with, like a gift," Nate Ramos said.

The emotional moment wasn't lost on the proud father, who shared advice with his son before the performance.

"I like gave him a hug and gave him a kiss on the head and I was like 'Remember what this means what this is for,'" Nate Ramos said.

The entire halftime show celebrated Puerto Rican culture, making the moment even more meaningful for the family that has its roots on the island.

"So the fact that an artist from Puerto Rico that just won a Grammy with a 100% Spanish speaking album that went and did the Super Bowl 100% in Spanish, it's historical," Nate Ramos said. "I told him it's so much more than just another dance opportunity, and I hope you know that."

When asked what performing in a show centered on Puerto Rican culture meant to him, Ramos-Rivera's response was simple but heartfelt.

"It means the world to me," he said.

