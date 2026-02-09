Young dancer from Waukesha performing in Bad Bunny Super Bowl halftime show

An 11-year-old sixth grader from Waukesha will take the stage during one of the most-watched television events of the year when he performs alongside Bad Bunny during the Super Bowl halftime show.

"For my family. For my roots. For everyone from the island who paved the way so people like me could dream bigger. Proud of who I am and where I come from."

Jay Ramos-Rivera announced his participation in the Super Bowl halftime show on social media on Super Bowl Sunday, referencing his Puerto Rican heritage, writing, "For my family. For my roots. For everyone from the island who paved the way so people like me could dream bigger. Proud of who I am and where I come from."

Jay was selected to join the Grammy Award-winning superstar through a video audition. The talented and award-winning young dancer trains at Artistic Edge Dance Centre in Hartland.

Christa Smutek is the dance studio's artistic director. Smutek says this is Jay's 5th season with them, and his dream is to become a professional dancer.

She says "he is an amazing student and I'm so proud of his hard work and dedication."

Artistic Edge studio owner, Shelly Tosh, says she could not be more proud of Jay and describes him as a "natural team leader who leads with encouragement, generosity, and support for those around him."

The opportunity represents a dream come true for the young performer, who will showcase his skills on one of the biggest stages in entertainment during Super Bowl Sunday.

Jay is a student at Butler Middle School in Waukesha.

