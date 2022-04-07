Waukesha parade victims to drop ceremonial puck at Admirals game on Friday

MILWAUKEE — Two of the victims from the Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy will be dropping the ceremonial first puck at Friday's Milwaukee Admirals game.

Erick and Tyson Tiegs were marching with the Waukesha South marching band during the parade when tragedy struck.

Erick suffered a fractured skull and spine, broken ribs and a collapsed lung, and a broken femur and shoulder blade. His doctors cleared him for pitching last week, but he is still working with a physical therapist to return to batting and running. Tyson was not injured and was with his brother the whole time, according to the family's fundraiser.

Earlier this week, Erick pitched in his first high school baseball game since the incident.

Now, he and his brother will have the honor of kicking off Friday's game at the Panther Arena. The puck drop will take place prior to the game at 7:05 p.m.

The Milwaukee Brewers also invited the brother of Waukesha Christmas Parade victim Jackson Sparks to throw out the first ceremonial pitch at the Brewers' home opener on April 14.

Eight-year-old Jackson was the youngest victim out of six people who were killed when a man sped his car into the crowd at the Waukesha Christmas parade in November.

His older brother Tucker, 12, was also injured during the parade. According to a GoFundMe created for the Sparks family, Tucker sustained road rash and a fractured skull.

