Waukesha parade survivor prepares float for 2022 Christmas Parade

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Across Southeastern Wisconsin, participants in the 2022 Waukesha Christmas Parade are putting the finishing touches on their entries for this year’s event taking place on Sunday. That includes Tyler Pudleiner, an 18-year-old Waukesha South student who was injured during the parade tragedy in 2021.

Inside a Waukesha garage, Pudleiner is transforming his GMC pickup into a parade float.

"We came up with a stronger together float,” Pudleiner said.

In the bed of the truck, an arch will be built, illuminated by lights. The side of the truck will be adorned with hearts, a memorial to those who won’t be forgotten.

“We have 12 hearts, one for each side, it’s going to be seen obviously on both sides of the truck. We’re going to represent the 6 that we lost… by painting colors of hearts and including pictures of those” Pudleiner said.

Pudleiner is still recovering from the injuries he suffered during the parade.

He said, “I’m still dealing with a couple injuries, the big one is my right leg.”

But the complications and a half dozen surgeries weren’t going to keep him from this parade. He looks at it as part of the healing process.

“I think it will actually help prove that yeah I can do this and help get over that hurdle… I think it will be good for everybody… to actually bring us together again and obviously keep the whole Waukesha Strong motto going," he said.

