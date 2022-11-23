Watch Now
NewsWaukesha Christmas Parade

'Jerseys for Jackson' returns this year to honor youngest Waukesha Christmas parade victim

The movement began last year in honor of 8-year-old Jackson Sparks, one of six people killed during the 2021 Waukesha Christmas parade.
Posted at 9:00 PM, Nov 22, 2022
WAUKESHA, Wis. — A social media effort to wear jerseys in honor of the youngest victim of the Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy returns on Saturday, Dec. 3.

8-year-old Jackson Sparks passed away from injuries suffered in Sunday's Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy.

"Jerseys for Jackson" is a movement that began last year in honor of 8-year-old Jackson Sparks, one of six people killed during the 2021 Waukesha Christmas parade. The movement, calling for students and staff to wear baseball jerseys to school and work, quickly snowballed. Jackson was an avid baseball fan and played with the Waukesha Blazers Baseball Club.

The Jackson Sparks Foundation said it is also entertaining the idea of designing and selling a foundation jersey.

The 2022 Waukesha Christmas Parade is set to begin at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4.

TMJ4 News is proud to be the television sponsor of the parade. We will stream the parade in its entirety, both on-air and online.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

