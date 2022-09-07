Watch Now
How you can give feedback on designs for memorial for Waukesha attack victims

The Waukesha Parade Memorial Commission received design proposals for the memorial on Main Street and at Grede Park.
Jeffrey Phelps/AP
A woman wipes away tears while visiting a memorial at Veteran's Park for the victims of Sunday's deadly Christmas parade crash in Waukesha, Wis., Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. On Sunday an SUV plowed into a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee, killing multiple people and injuring scores more. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
Posted at 10:56 AM, Sep 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-07 11:56:12-04

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Waukesha residents have until Thursday, Sept. 8 to share their two cents on the proposed memorial for the victims of the Waukesha Christmas Parade attack.

They are asking residents to provide their input on the designs by completing a survey. The deadline to do the survey is this Thursday.

"This input will be compiled and shared with the Memorial Commission to assist them in selecting a designer to work with," according to the city's survey.

