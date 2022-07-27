Waukesha Parade Memorial Commission narrows potential designs down to 3

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Tuesday night proved to be a step closer to a permanent memorial for victims of the Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy after potential designs were narrowed to three finalists.

The Waukesha Parade Memorial Commission widdled down seven prospective designs for its permanent memorial to three. It came after a discussion about what would suit the community best, while honoring those lost and the survivors.

"The natural element was important to capture in this," Alan Johnson on the commission said.

The commission also looks at factors including things like cost, durability, and location.

"The thought process is, as we look at this, let's talk about 50 plus years out. 75 plus years out," Jerry Couri on the commission said.

Memorial ideas included sculptures, sitting areas, a message tree, and green space. Ultimately, the commission decided on three recommendations: the garden space, Grede Park monument and a seating design, and a heart-shaped monument with blue lighting and walking paths.

The commission says the current designs aren't final and plan to schedule another meeting in late August.

