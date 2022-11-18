Flags ordered at half staff on Monday for Waukesha parade victims

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Gov. Tony Evers ordered flags at half-staff on Monday, Nov. 21 to remember the victims of the Waukesha Christmas parade attack.

One year ago exactly on Monday, a man drove an SUV through the parade, killing six people and injuring many more.

RELATED STORY Waukesha city leaders focus on healing after Darrell Brooks sentencing

The names of the people who were killed are Tamara Durand, 52; Wilhelm Hospel, 81; Jane Kulich, 52; Leanna Owen, 71; Virginia Sorenson, 79; and Jackson Sparks, 8.

Evers' executive order #177 will be in effect from sunrise to sunset on Mon., Nov. 21, 2022.

Read Evers' statement below:

Gov. Tony Evers ordered the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff on Mon., Nov. 21, 2022, in recognition of the first anniversary of the 2021 Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy and in remembrance of and respect for the six people who were murdered in the attack: Tamara Durand, 52; Wilhelm Hospel, 81; Jane Kulich, 52; Leanna Owen, 71; Virginia Sorenson, 79; and Jackson Sparks, 8.



“As Monday marks the one-year anniversary of the senseless, violent attack at the 2021 Waukesha Christmas Parade, Kathy and I are thinking of the entire Waukesha community, the six people whose lives were mercilessly taken, and all of the loved ones, friends, first responders, and neighbors for whom this anniversary will be especially difficult and traumatic,” said Gov. Evers. “As we remember this tragic event, we also reflect on the first responders, community leaders, and neighbors who ran toward danger to help, every person who responded in the days and months that followed with kindness, empathy, and compassion, and the extraordinary faith, strength, and resilience the Waukesha community has shown over the last year.”



“Our community has been and will be defined by our unity in support of those who lost loved ones, support of those who endured physical injuries, and support of those who suffered emotional trauma,” said Waukesha County Executive Paul Farrow and Waukesha Mayor Shawn Reilly in a joint statement. “We begin another chapter in our journey as a community in providing support for those who need healing and finding peace.”



Executive Order #177 will be in effect from sunrise to sunset on Mon., Nov. 21, 2022, and is available here [lnks.gd].





Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip