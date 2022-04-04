Darrell Brooks' hearing today about jury questionnaire

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Darrell Brooks, the man accused of killing six people and injuring dozens more in the Waukesha Christmas Parade, heads back to court Monday. We expect to find out if a questionnaire will be sent to potential Waukesha County jurors to see if they can be impartial in his trial.

Monday afternoon, a decision will be made on the questionnaire. Brooks faces 77 charges in Waukesha County and his defense team is requesting a change of venue, arguing they don't believe he can face a fair trial in Waukesha County. Because of that, another change is also up for discussion, potentially delaying the start of the trial. Brooks' attorneys say an October date doesn't give them enough time to prepare.

Using the Slenderman trial as a successful example, the questionnaire will help the court figure out if it can find an impartial jury in the county. He wanted the hearing closed to the public, so potential jurors wouldn't hear any questions they discussed. Those questions remain under a court ordered seal. During the last hearing, Brooks sat with attorneys as they hashed out the questions that will be on the jury questionnaire. So far it's 19 pages long and more than 100 questions.

Monday's hearing could also address any other options, including how the potential jury would feel about working Monday through Saturday and being sequestered - both of which the judge said are possibilities.

