'You have to keep fighting: Hartford woman fights for her life against two rare diseases

HARTFORD, Wis. — Kristina Krassman is battling two diseases that cause extreme pain in her stomach and abdomen when she tries to eat.

She was one of dozens of people who showed up to share their stories at Let's Talk: Washington County in West Bend.

Kristina used to live an active life. Growing up, she played sports, was involved in her community and eventually opened a hair salon.

“I ran a business for two years and had to shut it down because I was in the middle of haircuts and had to go outside, start dry heaving and throwing up," she said. "It's been really hard mentally. It has taken me down and out, putting me in a world of anxiety and depression."

Seven years ago, the symptoms got worse, causing extreme stabbing stomach pains when she tried to eat. In 2024, she lost 40 pounds in one year.

"I'm just skin and bones at this point," Kristina said. "It's like looking death in the face and saying, 'Come get me when you're ready,' at 27 years old."

Kristina was eventually diagnosed with superior mesenteric artery syndrome and median arcuate ligament syndrome.

Kristina's mother, Renee Krassman, is proud of her daughter for fighting and spreading awareness about the diseases.

"It's been a lot. To see your daughter struggle every day, it's been quite a journey," Renee said. "She has been my warrior. I am so proud of the way she’s fighting through everything that she has had to fight for. She’s going to get through this, and we’re going to get through this together.”

The fight continues with plans for a fundraiser to pay out of pocket for a surgery in California that the two women believe could improve Kristina's quality of life.

"At the end of the day, you have to keep fighting. You don't have a choice," Kristina said. "You're in between life and death. You have a zero percent chance if you don't try. I have a 50 to 100 percent chance if I try."

She said the surgery she wants is not available in Wisconsin.

The fundraiser is a bowling tournament, raffle and karaoke event set for 1 p.m. Saturday, May 10, at Pioneer Bowl in Richfield.

