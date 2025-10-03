'Wish lists' granted for Taylor Swift fans celebrating new album release at West Bend record store

WEST BEND, Wis. — Taylor Swift fans put away their typewriters in exchange for shimmery gel pens as they celebrated the release of her 12th album, The Life of a Showgirl, at Beat Goes On Records and More in West Bend.

Owner Joe Zaremba understands why Swift’s fans congregate when she releases new music.

Marcus Aarsvold West Bend record store hosts midnight release party for Taylor Swift's new album 'The Life of a Showgirl'

“12:01, the register is on, we already know people are coming and they’re giving us all sorts of positive responses,” he said. “Music always brings people together.”

Swifties in Washington County had midnight on Oct. 3 circled on a map to pick up their vinyl at their local independent record shop.

“I’m a huge Swiftie,” Monica Hafenbreadl said. “I’ve been a Taylor Swift fan for years and years and years, and I’m really excited to get my hands on the new album tonight.”

Marcus Aarsvold Monica Hafenbreadl is a West Bend swiftie

She and roughly 15 other people lined up at Beat Goes On and said they’re a community connected by opalescent optimism.

“It’s a really positive community,” she said. “I think it’s really fun that we can have an event like this to come and hang out at in our own town.”

Brandon Buending said it’s an opportunity to make new friends and hear a new sick beat.

Marcus Aarsvold Brandon Buending attended The Life of A Showgirl midnight release party at Beat Goes On Records in West Bend

“It’s just such a comforting kind of experience,” he said. “With listening parties, it’s a very nice group experience. You’re with everybody who enjoys the same kind of music as you and also get to find new music as well.”

Marcus Aarsvold Joe Zaremba owns Beat Goes On Records and More in West Bend

Zaremba said it was worth the wild midnight hours to facilitate music magic for the community, and they always expect big sales when artists like Swift put out new albums.

“It’s been my life passion,” he said. “I’ve loved music since I was a little kid, been collecting albums, and here we are!”

