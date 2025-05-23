'Where do you go?': Washington County woman pushes for local mental health crisis facility

HARTFORD, Wis. — A Hartford woman is advocating for more mental health resources in Washington County, highlighting the lack of in-patient facilities for people experiencing crises.

Kim Geisler, organizer of St. Dymphna Mental Health Ministry, reached out to TMJ4 News about the critical gap in services.

READ ALSO: Community concerned by closure of inpatient psych unit at ProHealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital

"It's a real problem and I've been in contact throughout 15 years with different politicians, I'm not going to say who, but I haven't gotten too far," she said. "So, that's why I decided to reach out to news."

Geisler lives with bi-polar disorder and knows firsthand the challenges of finding help during a mental health crisis.

"Washington County has been very good to me," she said. "My problem is when you're in crisis, psychosis, when you are either manic or in severe depression, there is no in-patient facilities here, and that hurts my heart. Where do you go?"

Watch: Washington County woman pushes for local mental health crisis facility

Washington County woman pushes for local mental health crisis facility

Throughout her life, Geisler experienced manic episodes and understands the importance of addressing mental health issues promptly.

"You don't want to suffer in silence because the more you do that, you stuff it all down and it's going to come out somehow and someone is going to get hurt or you're going to get hurt" she said. "We need to change things."

Marcus Aarsvold Washington County residents call for more mental health crisis facilities as families struggle to find local treatment options

While Geisler has support from loved ones, she emphasized the need for professional resources in the county. She believes Washington County urgently needs an in-patient crisis center to serve residents experiencing mental health emergencies.

"Where is everybody going to go? There are not enough behavioral health units," she said. "It would be nice if the state, federal or some rich guy put some money in a pot to start helping people."

In the absence of such facilities, Geisler runs a mental health ministry peer support group that meets at Holy Hill in Hubertus and at Saint Frances Cabrini's in West Bend.

"If it wasn't for the group, I wouldn't know where to turn," Monica Bartley said. "I love them. It's the hardest thing for a mom not to be able to help their child. It helps me keep loving them and not be offended by the way they talk to me or the way they don't talk to me."

Marcus Aarsvold Washington County residents call for more mental health crisis facilities as families struggle to find local treatment options

Bartley lives on Pike Lake, and has found comfort through Geisler's mental health ministry. Her daughter lives with mental health challenges.

Both women are working to reduce mental health stigma by talking about their struggles openly.

"Don't give up on the people you love," Geisler said. "Get help for yourself so you can better deal with them."

Geisler encouraged anyone struggling to reach out to her at mikey28.max@gmail.com. Her faith-based mental health ministry meets multiple times every month in Washington County.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip