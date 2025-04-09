Community concerned by closure of inpatient psych unit at ProHealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital

WAUKESHA — The inpatient psychiatric unit at ProHealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital closed on April 7, citing a low patient census as the primary reason for the shutdown.

Ryan Mills, a local youth sports coach, sought help at Waukesha Memorial last September after experiencing a severe psychological episode.

“I drove myself to the ER and said, 'I can’t do this tomorrow,'” Mills recalled.

He was admitted to the hospital’s partial program, which helped him stabilize. Upon hearing that the inpatient psychiatric unit was closing, Mills expressed disappointment.

“Knowing what I know and being part of that community— Wow,” Mills said. “Our country is really struggling with mental health and to see a place that gives care to people at such a serious time in their life, for that care to be gone? That’s tough.”

Hospital officials noted that the unit’s patient numbers had remained in the single digits, making it unsustainable to maintain.

While the closure has prompted concern, particularly from those who have used the services, the hospital emphasized that patients requiring inpatient psychiatric care will still be admitted to other units at the hospital.

Trey Larson, another Waukesha resident with experience in the unit, voiced frustration over the loss. Larson has had multiple inpatient stays, ranging from five to 10 days, and views the closure as a setback for those in need of mental health care.

“I was mad and irritated,” he said. “I know many people who suffer that would come here.”

The closure has raised questions about the adequacy of mental health resources in Waukesha County.

“If you’re not already a patient of a therapist or psychiatrist, who knows how long wait times are? Insurance is also becoming a real issue,” Mills said, explaining some of the barriers to care.

In 2022, about 2,500 people in the county received mental health services, with 300 of them requiring inpatient care.

TMJ4 reported back in October that the demand for mental health services in Waukesha County is increasing, with three new facilities that opened in 2024 to address the growing need.

As the demand for services rises, Larson asked, “Why are we closing, why aren’t we expanding?”

“Every resource we lose in this community from a mental health standpoint is very difficult,” Mills added. “You could have one person come through that door and you’re saving that person's life.”

Read ProHealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital's full statement here:

The inpatient psychiatric unit at ProHealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital will close on April 7. A patient census in the single digits has made it difficult to efficiently maintain the unit. Waukesha Memorial will continue to admit patients who require inpatient psychiatric care, providing that care within other hospital units. Other aspects of ProHealth’s behavioral health services are not affected by this change.

For those in need of inpatient psychiatric care, the Waukesha County Mental Health Center continues to offer services through its 16-bed facility. The center provides immediate psychiatric care, medication management, and support for patients to stabilize before returning home.

Individuals seeking inpatient treatment can contact the Waukesha County Mental Health Center at (262) 548-7950. You can also call 211 to learn about mental health resources in your community.

If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, The National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline is available 24 hours a day. That number is 988.

