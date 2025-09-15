West Bend West High School football community celebrates first 3-0 start in 19 years before facing Slinger

WEST BEND, Wis. — Friday night football is extra important this year for the West Bend West High School community because the Spartans are 3-0 for the first time in 19 years.

The coach, athletes and fans spoke before Friday's game against Slinger High School and said it is special to be part of the West Bend community as the team works to improve its record.

Sean McElroy is a senior on the West Bend West High School Football team

"It's super exciting, and we really love it!" middle linebacker Sean McElroy said. "The crowd is hype, the band is there, and the crowd is packed, so it's super special!"

McElroy said it hasn't always been this way.

Taylor Ripplinger is the Head Football Coach at West Bend West High School

"I feel like the aspect of putting the work in and getting to it just wasn't really there," McElroy said. "Coach Ripp really implemented getting in that work in the off-season."

Ahead of Friday night's game against Slinger High School, it's the first time the West Spartans have been 3-0 since 2006.

"It's exciting to see it pay off up there on the field because the amount of work these kids put in and all of the other coaches on the staff put in is a lot, and to see it get rewarded early on is good to see," head coach Taylor Ripplinger said. "It's more than just a football team. It's a football family, community, and we're really trying to grow that."

In his fourth year as head coach, Ripplinger credits his team for working harder in the off-season and the West Bend community.

April Carrier is a senior at West Bend West High School

"West has made a comeback for sure," senior Bella Fraley said. "I'm so happy about that!"

Bella Fraley is a senior at West Bend West High School

West Bend students hosted an annual get-together called Frosh Fest with freshmen and new students before the game, then rallied over to the field.

"Just making people feel at home is really the best part of it," senior April Carrier said.

Sophie Christensen is a senior at West Bend East High School

"Now seeing West make a comeback is kind of cool," East High senior Sophie Christensen said. "I feel like now they can beat Slinger tonight, who were the winners last year."

Slinger won 28-14, but regardless of their current record, the coach and athletes said they're focused on working hard the rest of the season and building on their previous improvements.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

