WEST BEND, Wis. — Changes are coming to the Reindeer Run at Regner Park in West Bend in order to meet the needs of the community.

This year, instead of a $40 entry fee, organizers are suggesting a $10 donation and asking participants to drop off food for the community.

Marcus Aarsvold West Bend Reindeer Run changes to $10 donation and food drive format to meet community needs

"Our board didn't think it was going in the right direction," Lori Yahr said. "It was a timed run, because it's a family event and we wanted to make sure that families could afford it."

Yahr is the executive director of West Bend Friends of Parks and Recreation who is in charge of the race.

Marcus Aarsvold Lori Yahr is the executive director of West Bend Friends of Parks and Recreation

Full Shelf Food Pantry in West Bend directors said since federal funding started getting slashed, they've seen a 20% increase in need. They said any non-perishable food donations can help.

Watch: West Bend Reindeer Run changes to $10 donation and food drive format to meet community needs

Reindeer Run's entry fee replaced with donation requests

"Big need this year is what we're hearing, so as much as we can get in is great," Yahr said. "It's a lot of work, but then when you see everybody so happy at Christmas time, having a merry Christmas, smiles on everybody's faces makes it worth it."

Marcus Aarsvold West Bend Reindeer Run changes to $10 donation and food drive format to meet community needs

The run takes participants through the enchanted trail at Regner Park with Christmas music, light tunnels and decorated trees.

The 5K run is 4 to 6 p.m. on Sunday with no registration needed ahead of time — just bring donations.

West Bend Reindeer Run changes to $10 donation and food drive format to meet community needs

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip