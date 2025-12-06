WEST BEND, Wis. — Changes are coming to the Reindeer Run at Regner Park in West Bend in order to meet the needs of the community.
This year, instead of a $40 entry fee, organizers are suggesting a $10 donation and asking participants to drop off food for the community.
"Our board didn't think it was going in the right direction," Lori Yahr said. "It was a timed run, because it's a family event and we wanted to make sure that families could afford it."
Yahr is the executive director of West Bend Friends of Parks and Recreation who is in charge of the race.
Full Shelf Food Pantry in West Bend directors said since federal funding started getting slashed, they've seen a 20% increase in need. They said any non-perishable food donations can help.
Watch: West Bend Reindeer Run changes to $10 donation and food drive format to meet community needs
"Big need this year is what we're hearing, so as much as we can get in is great," Yahr said. "It's a lot of work, but then when you see everybody so happy at Christmas time, having a merry Christmas, smiles on everybody's faces makes it worth it."
The run takes participants through the enchanted trail at Regner Park with Christmas music, light tunnels and decorated trees.
The 5K run is 4 to 6 p.m. on Sunday with no registration needed ahead of time — just bring donations.
This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.
