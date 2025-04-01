West Bend parent reacts to child porn possession charge brought against day care teacher

WEST BEND, Wis. — A West Bend father is angry that a teacher at his children's day care is accused of possessing child pornography and sexually exploiting a child.

Two of Nick Apel's children go to Forest Friends Learning Place day care in West Bend.

"It kind of infuriates me a little bit that he was so close to my child and so many others," he said. "Kids are innocent. They rely on adults to protect them, provide for them, they trust them and for those rights to be violated I think the worst should happen to him."

Nick Apel Nick Apel's children go to Forest Friends Learning Place day care where a teacher is charged with child porn possession and sexual exploitation.

Apel said he's never experienced issues with the day care staff and neither have his three children— the oldest child used to go there before starting school.

"On Friday this particular person had my daughter in his hands when I went there to pick her up," Apel said. "You know that image keeps playing in my head over and over."

Ryan Kruse is the 38-year-old man accused of the crime. He appeared virtually in Ozaukee County court on Tuesday.

Apel said deputies believe no children at Forest Friends were hurt by Kruse. He does not plan on immediately removing his kids from the day care and said other staff members are trustworthy.

"There are tons and tons of teachers there that are doing it correctly and the right way," he said. I don’t hold them blame for it. I have nothing but good things to say about them as a whole.”

Marcus Aarsvold Dave Klitzman lives in the neighborhood next to Forest Friends Learning Place, a day care center where an instructor is accused of child porn possession and exploitation.

Neighbors like Dave Klitzman were also shocked to learn about the allegations against someone so close to their homes.

"It just kind of makes you a little more cautious," he said. "Especially when you see the way kids play outside because you never want to see anything happen to them."

Klitzman said incidents like this reinforce how important it is to talk openly with his grandchildren.

"We always want them to be cautious," He said. "If they feel uncomfortable to know that they can come talk to us."

Kruse's bail was set at $250,000 and a status hearing was set for 10 a.m. April 14.

