West Bend early education teacher arrested for possession of child porn

PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. — A teacher at a West Bend daycare was arrested Monday in Ozaukee County on child pornography charges.

According to the Ozaukee County Sheriff's Department, Ryan C. Kruse, 38, of Port Washington, is facing charges of possession of child pornography and sexual exploitation of a child.

At the time of his arrest, Kruse was employed as a teacher at Forest Friends Learning Place in West Bend. Investigators also discovered Kruse had previously worked for Tiny Sprouts Child Care Center in Port Washington.

During a search of Kruse's residence, investigators "seized numerous electronic items for future forensic analysis."

Kruse is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip