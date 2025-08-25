West Bend flood victims seek action, not just assessments, two weeks after basement destruction

WEST BEND, Wis. — It's been over two weeks since flooding destroyed basements in West Bend, and one neighborhood is looking for more than just an assessment.

West Bend homeowners on Walnut Street and 16th Avenue said it's going to take more than surveys from FEMA and elected officials to help them move on, two weeks after flood waters destroyed some of their basements.

"We don't want to see steps, we want to see action. We don't want to see people talk about stuff anymore," Jessica Sabo said. "We want to see something tangible in front of our faces that is going to provide some level of relief to homeowners on this street."

Marcus Aarsvold Jessica Sabo and other 16th Ave homeowners in West Bend are still in limbo after flood destruction earlier in August

Sabo appreciated FEMA coming out to her home on Thursday, but has yet to hear how they can help her family financially or physically make improvements to their now gutted home.

"It was minimal," she said. "I think one of the first questions I was asked was how are you? To which I responded, 'Not good.'"

Across the street, Mike and Cindy Damschen relied on friends and family to help replace their basement wall and put up a tarp to prevent future rain damage.

"It's kind of like Groundhog Day. It just keeps happening over and over again, and you're spinning your wheels," Cindy said. "Things are never going to be immediate; everything is taking time, and it's very frustrating when we're living in what we are."

Marcus Aarsvold Mike, Cindy Damschen and other 16th Ave homeowners in West Bend are still in limbo after flood destruction earlier in August

The Damschen's are thankful for the Red Cross, who sent them a survey to fill out, but also said they're still feeling stuck and worried about the future.

"How do you walk away from some place you've been for 25 years and lose all that you put into it, possibly?" Cindy said. "It's very hard."

Washington County Emergency Management also created a web-page with links and options to help the community and can be found here.

