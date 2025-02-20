Watch Now
West Bend considers updating and moving skateboard facility to Regner Park

The parks department and skateboard community believe it’s time for a new park and equipment after moving the park temporarily in 2012.
Posted

WEST BEND, Wis. — The West Bend community could see a new addition to Regner Park—a skateboarding facility.

"They’re just so out of date," skateboard enthusiast William Orvis said. "If you catch a groove or one of those seams pops up, your wheel will get caught, and it will steer and smack you down real quick."

Orvis grew up learning how to skateboard in West Bend and said the current facility is not up to speed with modern times.

“It’s aged. It’s still safe and functional, but it is in need of replacement," West Bend Parks Director Mike Jenstch said. "Actually, Regner Park is an option.”

The city is considering Regner Park as a potential site for a new skateboard park, next to the softball field and basketball court.

Regner Park has seen several improvements in recent years, with more expansions set to begin this summer.

In 2025, recreations supervisor Ryan Schmidt will add an obstacle course and new 27-foot-tall swings to the Westbury Bank Aquapark pond for summer swimming activities.

Orvis said putting a skateboard facility near trails, trees, and other athletic spaces is a great idea.

“It’s like any other sport,” he said. “This teaches you how to evolve, learn, progress, strive, and everything like that.”

The parks department is holding a public input session on Feb. 27 at 6 p.m. at the commission meeting.

