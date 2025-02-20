West Bend considers updating and moving skateboard facility to Regner Park

WEST BEND, Wis. — The West Bend community could see a new addition to Regner Park—a skateboarding facility.

"They’re just so out of date," skateboard enthusiast William Orvis said. "If you catch a groove or one of those seams pops up, your wheel will get caught, and it will steer and smack you down real quick."

Marcus Aarsvold William Orvis is a skateboard enthusiast who grew up in West Bend

Orvis grew up learning how to skateboard in West Bend and said the current facility is not up to speed with modern times.

“It’s aged. It’s still safe and functional, but it is in need of replacement," West Bend Parks Director Mike Jenstch said. "Actually, Regner Park is an option.”

Marcus Aarsvold Mike Jentsch is the West Bend Director of Parks, Recreation and Forestry

The city is considering Regner Park as a potential site for a new skateboard park, next to the softball field and basketball court.

Regner Park has seen several improvements in recent years, with more expansions set to begin this summer.

Marcus Aarsvold The West Bend Parks Department considers updating and moving skateboard park to Regner Park

In 2025, recreations supervisor Ryan Schmidt will add an obstacle course and new 27-foot-tall swings to the Westbury Bank Aquapark pond for summer swimming activities.

Marcus Aarsvold Regner Park in West Bend will feature expanded swim activities this summer at the Westbury Bank Aquapark

Orvis said putting a skateboard facility near trails, trees, and other athletic spaces is a great idea.

“It’s like any other sport,” he said. “This teaches you how to evolve, learn, progress, strive, and everything like that.”

The parks department is holding a public input session on Feb. 27 at 6 p.m. at the commission meeting.

