WEST BEND, Wis. — Bogies on Main co-owner Rachel Narr is hosting a toy drive where if someone brings in a toy or clothing item, their first drink is free.

"I think it's our duty to give back," Narr said. "Can you imagine being a kid right now, it's Christmas, watching Santa Claus, and he brings you nothing? So, those kids are going to get something!"

The toys will go to Family Promise, a community shelter for Washington County folks experiencing homelessness.

The regulars enjoyed their favorite bar on Friday night, but also wanted to help make sure everyone gets a toy on Christmas, with some even donating more than one.

"Three so far!" Lisa Knoeck said. "These guys are the most caring people you'll ever meet in the entire town," said Lisa Knoeck, a regular at Bogies on Main.

Watch: West Bend community shows out for free drinks and toy drive donation at Bogies on Main

West Bend bar holds holiday toy drive

"You have to do that," Cathy Barbercheck said. "If you have the means, you need to share. It's simple."

"People in West Bend really step up, reach out to them and get them stuff like that," Tami Janzen-Mauland said. "It just warms your heart to see that community—especially at the holidays."

The community credits Narr for using her bar to help those who need it this year.

The toy drive runs through Dec. 22 at 5 p.m.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

