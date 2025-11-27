West Bend bar becomes Thanksgiving gathering spot for Packers fans and community members

WEST BEND, Wis. — It’s Packers game day first and Thanksgiving Day second at Eddie’s Lake House Bar in West Bend, where the regulars stop by to watch the game and celebrate the holiday.

“We like giving back,” owner Eddie Daniel said. “Some people don’t have anywhere to go.”

Marcus Aarsvold Eddie's Lake House Bar owner Eddie Daniel and manager Kim Tuttle host Thanksgiving meal and Packer game on Thursday

"Oh, I come here for the Packer games," Joe Thomas said. "We all sit over here. This is our area."

Marcus Aarsvold Joe Thomas celebrates Thanksgiving with friends during the Green Bay Packer football game at Eddie's Lake House Bar in West Bend

Some community members spent a brief part of their day at the bar.

“I love that there are bars open during Thanksgiving Day,” Calissa Sorenson said. “They’re just as much family as we are with our own families. We know people who come here every day.”

Marcus Aarsvold Casey Capozzi, Brad and Calissa Sorenson celebrate Thanksgiving by hunting then stopping at Eddie's Lake House Bar in West Bend

The regulars said spending the day with their chosen bar family before their actual families is a big reason they're thankful for this place and this day.

Marcus Aarsvold Jamie Hintz celebrates Thanksgiving with friends during the Green Bay Packer football game at Eddie's Lake House Bar in West Bend

“To me, it’s just all of the people I’ve met here, being able to hang out with all of my friends,” Jamie Hintz said. “I don’t have to go anywhere else because they all come here!”

The next big event at Eddie’s Lake House is an ice fishing tournament on Saturday, Feb. 7. They’re expecting a packed house, opening their doors at 5 a.m.

Marcus Aarsvold West Bend bar serves as Thanksgiving gathering spot for regulars celebrating Packers game and holiday meal

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip