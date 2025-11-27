West Bend bar becomes Thanksgiving gathering spot for Packers fans and community members

WEST BEND, Wis. — It’s Packers game day first and Thanksgiving Day second at Eddie’s Lake House Bar in West Bend, where the regulars stop by to watch the game and celebrate the holiday.
“We like giving back,” owner Eddie Daniel said. “Some people don’t have anywhere to go.”
"Oh, I come here for the Packer games," Joe Thomas said. "We all sit over here. This is our area."
Some community members spent a brief part of their day at the bar.
“I love that there are bars open during Thanksgiving Day,” Calissa Sorenson said. “They’re just as much family as we are with our own families. We know people who come here every day.”
The regulars said spending the day with their chosen bar family before their actual families is a big reason they're thankful for this place and this day.
“To me, it’s just all of the people I’ve met here, being able to hang out with all of my friends,” Jamie Hintz said. “I don’t have to go anywhere else because they all come here!”
The next big event at Eddie’s Lake House is an ice fishing tournament on Saturday, Feb. 7. They’re expecting a packed house, opening their doors at 5 a.m.
"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."
