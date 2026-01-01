West Bend approves 97-home development; neighbors express traffic and density concerns

WEST BEND, Wis. — Property on the southwest side of West Bend is getting developed into housing, something neighbors have some concerns about.

The plan commission approved phase one of the housing project to build single-family homes on 18th Avenue south of Walmart and north of Highway NN.

The house's price range is between $425,000 and $475,000.

Gay Sullivan lives on 18th Ave, and she isn't thrilled about the project.

Marcus Aarsvold Gay Sullivan lives on the same street as new Lakewood Farms housing development in West Bend

"I do not like it! It's 34 acres of land, and they're supposed to be building 90 homes," she said. "There's going to be one house on top of another house. With kids, where are they going to play — in the road?"

Right across the road from the project, Philip Mueller said he is okay with it.

"It's going to be interesting," he said. "But at the same point it's like, I'm going to lose the whole country feel."

He's glad it's single-family housing going up, not large apartment complexes.

Marcus Aarsvold Philip Mueller lives across the street from new Lakewood Farms housing development in West Bend

Both Mueller and Sullivan's main concern is the traffic increase.

Mayor Joel Ongert said the city is aware of the traffic concerns, saying they're going to widen the road and add a bike lane and a sidewalk.

"We're going to widen that stretch of road, we're going to put in a bike lane, sidewalk, and that development that's happening in there will help pay for that," he said. “These are going to be nice homes; they’re going to be fairly expensive and beneficial to the tax base in the long run. It’ll be good for the school district. We’re hoping these will be young families bringing in kids who will go to our schools.”

Ongert said the developer plans to start building homes the minute the weather permits them to start digging holes for basements.

Marcus Aarsvold West Bend approves 97-home development, neighbors express traffic and density concerns

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

