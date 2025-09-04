'We're not going to let a little water get us down': West Bend Library remains open during flood recovery

WEST BEND, Wis. — Early August floods ruined the West Bend Library's entrance, and nearly one month later, viewers are still emailing to ask about the facility.

The books survived on their shelves with no damage, but staff members are still working around the floors and walls where water soaked in from outside.

They have been checking out books curbside and now from a side entrance rather than the main entrance, where the water seeped in through the door.

"People driving past see the caution tape, and they automatically assume that the front door is closed and that we're not open. We are," communications coordinator Amber DeRuyter said. "Is it a little chaotic? Yes, but we're here for this community, and we're not going to let a little water get us down."

The team of librarians and professional cleaners quarantined parts of the building while they deep-cleaned, dried off and rebuilt.

Groups like Paula Brunmeier's Needles in the Bookstacks rely on the library for a space to meet, knit and socialize.

"It's pretty weird," Brunmeier said. "It's really strange to come in and see that plastic blocking off half of the library. We're just all happy that the library is still here and able to function so that we can meet, enjoy each other's company and still get our books."

So how can the community help?

"Just come in, check out books, see us, pick up your holds," DeRuyter said. "Utilize us like a library, and we'll bring the fun back later."

The staff hopes to be completely back to normal by November and is in the early stages of planning a fundraiser, as the final cost of fixing the damage has not yet been finalized.

