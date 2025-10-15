'We help families say yes': Parent organizes pop-up sale in West Bend to help families save on kids’ items

WEST BEND — Parents looking to stretch their budgets while shopping for their growing children have a golden opportunity this week at the Washington County Fair Park in West Bend.

The "Just Between Friends" pop-up sale, happening twice yearly, offers families the chance to buy and sell gently-used children's items at significantly reduced prices. Local parent Robyn Tremmel, who organizes the event, said it has tripled in size over the last seven years as second-hand shopping continues to grow in popularity.

"What we do is we help families say yes. This allows families to sell their kiddos’ gently loved items at a discounted price, and then it allows the community to come in and buy these items for their kids who are growing so quickly," Tremmel said.

This week’s sale features more than 350,000 items, including clothing from infant to teen sizes, bedding, baby essentials, books, games, and puzzles. All items are priced 50% to 90% below retail prices.

Amanda Sesing, a longtime shopper who became a consignor, said the extra income from selling items has made a real difference for her family. On average, families who drop off items to be sold earn $500.

"My husband helps tag. My daughter cuts out the tag. She can help tag too, so we all pitch in so that we can sell what we need to, and usually the money goes toward something, some activity that my kids are in right now. It’s dance," Sesing said.

The sale offers early access today for consignors, first-time parents, grandparents, teachers, military families, first responders, and healthcare workers. It opens to the general public tomorrow with a $3 ticket required at the door, though free tickets are available online. The full schedule for the sale is available on the Just Between Friends website.

The sale runs through Saturday at the Washington County Fair Park. On Friday afternoon and all day Saturday, everything becomes half-off.

