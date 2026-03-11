WEST BEND, Wis. — A sold-out governor's race forum at The Bend Theater in downtown West Bend drew a sold out crowd of Washington County voters eager to hear directly from candidates on issues ranging from public education to federal overreach.

Voters said seeing candidates respond live and in person will greatly influence their vote. The forum covered AI data centers, public education, healthcare costs, and how state leaders can push back against federal policy changes.

Robin Jasinsky, a voter from West Bend, said she came with a clear purpose.

"I came so I can make a good choice!" she said. "I care about following The Constitution of The United States."

Jasinsky also shared what she is looking for in the state's next leader and added her perspective on representation in government.

Washington County voters turn out for governor's race forum

"I think it's important that women are part of our government..." she said. "But, I'm willing to listen to the men too!"

Christy Burg, a volunteer with the forum, said local issues brought her out.

"I'm a mother, I have three kids, I'm interested in the areas that affect us locally—public education especially," she said. "I know that there are voters of all stripes in Washington County and we really want to hear what all of the candidates have to say."

Burg said the event was designed to reach voters across the political spectrum.

Bill Gienke, a voter from Germantown, said he wants the next governor to protect Wisconsin from outside political pressures.

"It's very important that the state be prepared to fend off what's happening at the federal level… and make sure that we protect the state's rights and what we're trying to do here," Gienke said. "We have a proud tradition politically in Wisconsin and we can't let it get taken over by one side or the other too far."

Gienke also stressed the importance of balance in Wisconsin's political tradition.

Washington County voters historically lean conservative, but attendees said regardless of party, the next governor must represent their values.

