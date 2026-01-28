Washington County repairman, driver, state trooper share winter driving safety tips

JACKSON, Wis. — New State Patrol data show that 13,000 car crashes in Wisconsin last year occurred specifically during the winter months.

State Patrol Trooper David Heinisch said winter weather car crashes caused 2,500 injuries and 32 deaths in Wisconsin in 2025.

Three different perspectives shared winter weather driving tips: driver Angela Tovar, auto repairman Ryan Hamilton and state trooper David Heinisch.

If you don’t want your car to end up needing major repairs, it’s most important to slow down and take the conditions into consideration.

“I think during the winter the most important thing is to slow down!” Tovar said. “Just drive slow so that you can prevent slipping on ice, prevent taking a turn too quick, prevent going into the ditch — most importantly, all of it.”

She packs for the worst, bringing winter clothing, blankets and salt in her car in case someone speeding slides into her.

“Give yourself enough space between you and the car in front of you,” Hamilton said. “You never know when they could have to stop abruptly and you might not be able to.”

He owns Creekside Auto Body in Jackson.

Winter is his busiest season because he said this time of year is when most people ignore weather conditions, speed, and then end up paying $6,000 to $10,000 to fix their damaged vehicles.

“The newer cars have really expensive parts,” he said. “Headlights get spendy, and if you hit the front end it can get very expensive quick.”

Heinisch said you should drive slower than the speed limit in winter storms, know where you’re located in case of a crash, and postpone trips if conditions are really bad because crashes also cause risk for first responders.

“Especially if we’re stopping in areas where cars are sliding off the road,” he said. “That obviously puts us at risk of sliding off the road and then other vehicles sliding off as well as they’re traveling.”

All three people said drivers should keep up with car maintenance, especially tire tread, to help with grip on icy roads.

