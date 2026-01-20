Washington Co. ski experts share tips for successful season: wool socks, early tickets, and proper instruction

KEWASKUM, Wis. — At Sunburst Ski Hill and Little Switzerland Ski Area, a common mistake staff sees is people showing up with layers of cotton socks on their feet.

Watch: Washington County ski experts share tips for successful season

Washington County ski experts share tips for successful season

The winter rec professionals said people should wear socks made out of wool and nylon because cotton is not a good option.

Washington County ski experts share tips for successful season: wool socks, early tickets, and proper instruction Marcus Aarsvold

"You want to avoid cotton because of its moisture absorption and then it makes everything it touches cold," Kenny Butler said. "Wet cold is a little different than regular cold."

Butler runs the ski school at Sunburst in Kewaskum.

Marcus Aarsvold Kenny Butler is the ski school director at Sunburst Ski Hill in Kewaskum

He and Little Switzerland management both recommend people plan ahead and buy their tickets early, for the cheapest option, and that the earlier people hit the slopes, the better.

"You always want to get the first tracks of the day," Brandon Wagner said. "It's when I go out and ski because conditions. The groomer probably just got off the hill, so you can see exactly where you ski down—it's pretty fun."

Wagner is the assistant general manager at Little Switzerland in Slinger.

Marcus Aarsvold Brandon Wagner is the assistant general manager at Little Switzerland Ski Area in Slinger

Little Switz has discounted prices on Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunburst has half-priced tickets for Sunday nights under the lights.

"My favorite part is when you're going down, drifting on the snow," Arthur Osuch said. "Because it looks cool if the wind blows the snow and it goes flying into the air."

Arthur and his father, Peter, travel to Kewaskum from Chicago to ski every month during the season.

Marcus Aarsvold Arthur and Peter Osuch are a father son duo from Chicago who ski at Sunburst in Kewaskum monthly

"The coolest is when you feel in control, you're on speed, go into a turn, lean your body into it, you're sure of your skis being there for you, and it all comes together," Peter said. "It's very unique!"

Skiing advocates said people should rent all of their equipment for the first two-to-three sessions, then consider buying well-fitted boots, and it's best to learn from an instructor for your first lesson.

Marcus Aarsvold Washington County ski experts share tips for successful season: wool socks, early tickets, and proper instruction

"Friends don't let friends teach friends," Butler said. "We've seen it; it typically goes bad, let the professionals do it, and at least one is good."

A final tip: Don't wear loose-hanging clothing like scarves. Experts said this could be dangerous and get caught on something. Instead get a tight-fitting gator that fits snug around your face.

Marcus Aarsvold Washington County ski experts share tips for successful season: wool socks, early tickets, and proper instruction

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip