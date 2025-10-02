SLINGER, Wis. — The Ice Age Trail in Washington County is getting an extreme makeover this week as volunteers add 1.5 miles of trail in Slinger off of Highway NN.
The expansion project is in partnership with the Cedar Lake Conservation Foundation and will have volunteers working through Saturday.
People driving by can see crews in hard hats removing stumps, taking out rocks, creating footpaths and making the new trail smooth. They're even building a brand new bridge on the trail.
Some volunteers have helped the Ice Age Trail Alliance expand all over the state for years, saying it's a great way to get outdoors, work hard and bond with other nature advocates.
Watch: Volunteers expand Ice Age Trail by 1.5 miles with new pathway in Slinger
"I usually am assigned a crew of first timers," volunteer Mark Struve said. "So, it's my job to teach them the proper use of tools, safety, how to store tools, communicate, have fun and make some trail."
He's been volunteering with trail builders for 18 years.
This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.