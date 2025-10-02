SLINGER, Wis. — The Ice Age Trail in Washington County is getting an extreme makeover this week as volunteers add 1.5 miles of trail in Slinger off of Highway NN.

The expansion project is in partnership with the Cedar Lake Conservation Foundation and will have volunteers working through Saturday.

Marcus Aarsvold Volunteers add 1.5 miles to Ice Age Trail with new pathway in Slinger

People driving by can see crews in hard hats removing stumps, taking out rocks, creating footpaths and making the new trail smooth. They're even building a brand new bridge on the trail.

Some volunteers have helped the Ice Age Trail Alliance expand all over the state for years, saying it's a great way to get outdoors, work hard and bond with other nature advocates.

Watch: Volunteers expand Ice Age Trail by 1.5 miles with new pathway in Slinger

Volunteers expand Ice Age Trail by 1.5 miles with new pathway in Slinger

"I usually am assigned a crew of first timers," volunteer Mark Struve said. "So, it's my job to teach them the proper use of tools, safety, how to store tools, communicate, have fun and make some trail."

Marcus Aarsvold Mark Struve is a volunteer with the Ice Age National Trail Alliance

He's been volunteering with trail builders for 18 years.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip