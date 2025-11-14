Thousands anticipated to visit Holy Hill to see St. Thérèse relics

HUBERTUS, Wis. — Thousands of people are expected to visit Holy Hill to see a special relic that means a lot to those who honor the Catholic faith.

Preparations are underway for the relics, or holy remains, of Saint Thérèse to spend this weekend at Holy Hill's Basilica. The relics will remain at Holy Hill until Tuesday morning.

The first full Mass with the relics takes place Saturday at 4:30 p.m. as part of the United States tour, previously making its way through Siberia and Mongolia.

"She's seen as a powerful friend of God and can help us," Fr. Michael-Joseph Paris said. "And that's what we need so much right now, to know that we're loved, protected and that we can trust."

Thérèse's reliquary is relatively contemporary in sainthood because she died in the late 1800s, and her writings live on to inspire Catholics to accept their own weaknesses, doubts and faith in their God.

"It's a sense of peace," Norma Marchesy said. "You can't beat this view. There is something about this place that is uplifting—it really is."

Regardless of faith, Holy Hill visitors said the Holy Hill has a magical quality.

"I love it! Everyone has been super kind," Lisa Rodriguez said. She and her husband visited her aunt from Pennsylvania.

"It's beautiful really," Ann Reyes said. "It's breathtaking." She visited Holy Hill on Thursday from Chicago with her aunt Vi.

"I feel so grateful and thankful that I'm blessed with all of the blessings that I received," Vi said. "I'm so happy to see Holy Hill again!"

The staff said it takes a lot of work and preparation to facilitate this kind of event at Holy Hill, but it's worth it to see how this saint's relics impact those who are looking for hope.

