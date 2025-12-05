JACKSON, Wis. — Community members who've lost loved ones to addiction lit candles to honor lives taken too soon in Washington County.

Powerful music, speeches and open discussion brought people to Still Waters Church in Jackson for a candlelight vigil Thursday night.

Marcus Aarsvold "This is an epidemic in our country": Washington County families honor addiction victims at vigil

"It needs to be talked about!" Kathy Stadler said. "It's very heartbreaking to watch somebody fight that battle... They want to be part of the family, have friends and a successful life."

Watch: Washington County families honor addiction victims at vigil

Vigil held for loved ones lost to addiction

Her son Craig Berres died due to a drug addiction when he was 35 years old. He battled opioid and heroin addiction. Now she shares her family's story and lights a candle in his honor.

"It's taking away lives that had so much potential," she said. "It happened to my son. That just automatically gives me empathy with anyone else who's gone through it."

Ron Naab's son is in prison as a result of his addiction.

Marcus Aarsvold Ron Naab's son is in prison for crimes he committed due to an addiction

"This is an epidemic in our country," he said. "We've found that when you come here, you feel like you're the only one. As you start talking, you find out, oh, they have the same issues."

Issues shared by many but often hidden — something people at the vigil hope to change and help comfort one another during the holidays.

Naab emcees the event in the hopes of helping others dealing with loss know they're not on their own.

"Eventually, we can become a light for others," he said. "Support them and help them."

Claire Karr "This is an epidemic in our country": Washington County families honor addiction victims at vigil

The vigil was hosted by the church and Elevate Community Resource Center.

Washington County community members who want to talk can call Elevate's crisis center at (262) 365-6565.

Claire Karr "This is an epidemic in our country": Washington County families honor addiction victims at vigil

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip