'The time is right': Husar's House of Fine Diamonds owner and customer say goodbye after 75 years in West Bend

WEST BEND, Wis. — After 75 years of business, Husar's House of Fine Diamonds will close its downtown West Bend jewelry store on Saturday.
Mike Husar and his sister Mary Husar Martin took over the business in 2010 after their father passed away. Now, the duo said it's time to move on, in part, because Mary's dealing with health issues and Mike said it just feels like now is the right time.
"My dad would be ecstatic to see what happened," Mike said. "It's time. All good things come to an end, and this is it."
It's a hard goodbye for the Husar family as they prepare to close their doors after 75 years in business.
"It wasn't a financial," Mike said. "It was [that] the time is right!"
Lynn Heese purchased her wedding ring at Husar's and came back for one more keepsake — a ruby ring designed in-house — from the family whom she now calls lifelong friends.
Watch: Husar's House of Fine Diamonds owner and customer say goodbye after 75 years in West Bend
"Very sad. I think they'll be sorely missed in West Bend forever," she said. "They take their time, get to know you before they get to know what jewelry you want, and that means a lot to me—knowing the person instead of just selling you something."
Mike said being a part of the customer's life, like Lynn's, is what he'll miss the most.
"The people that we met over the years and watching the milestones in their lives," he said. "Not being a part of that anymore is going to be probably the most difficult part of this closing."
The store is open all week with deals running through Saturday at 4 p.m.
