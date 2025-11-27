KEWASKUM, Wis. — Strong winds ripped through Washington County on this busy holiday travel day, taking trees down with them and some power lines.

TMJ4 News has been tracking weather impacts across the county as windy weather blew snow across Highway 45 and the greater Washington County.

WE Energies said they're trying to keep up with the number of different power outages throughout the county, trying to resolve them as quickly as possible, and hoping to restore it all by Wednesday night.

Marcus Aarsvold Strong winds cause power outages and travel hazards across Washington County on busy holiday travel day

In Hubertus, crews spent an hour restoring power. Across the county, Allenton was without power for hours including the Mobil gas station.

In Farmington, winds blew branches into power lines, catching fire, but Boltonville's Fire Department stood by in case it got worse.

Kim Glover and Brant Anderson spoke to TMJ4 News at a Kewaskum gas station before driving down to Chicago.

Watch: “Watch out for other drivers,” motorists say amid high winds in Washington County

Strong winds cause power outages, travel hazards across Washington County on busy holiday travel day

"The roads are not as good up here," Glover said. "But further south, we hear they aren't as bad."

"Have extra clothes and enough fuel in your vehicle," Anderson said. "Watch out for other drivers, honestly. If they start to slide, slow down and give them some space. Try to keep my own vehicle in control and pay attention to if I think I need to slow down."

The pair said they've seen worse road conditions but understand the wind and snow impact visibility.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip