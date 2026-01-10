HARTFORD — Public access to Pike Lake is up for debate in the Town of Hartford as the township board discusses adding a fee to using one of their free boat launches.

A tabled town proposal suggested an annual fee for the launch — $100 for residents and $130 for outsiders.

Watch here: Why some in Hartford want to keep the Pike Lake boat launch free to use.

Some Hartford community members want Pike Lake boat launch to remain free, still want to see improvements made

Todd Gruszynski emailed TMJ4 News with his concerns about keeping the 2nd Street launch free.

Marcus Aarsvold Todd Gruszynski frequently uses the 2nd St boat launch on Pike Like in Town of Hartford

"I have a concern about this boat launch," he said. "This is part of the public and having this launch be taken away, we would never be able to get it back."

For three years, free and public access to Pike Lake from the 2nd Street launch has been brought up to the Town of Hartford Board. Originally, a neighbor advocated for the board to abandon it, which then got Gruszynski involved.

He says he uses the launch twice a week in the summer and it's the only one deep enough for his boat.

"I would have to use one of the other launches and put my vehicle further into the water," Gruszynski said. "It's possible but it's not good for the vehicle when you have your muffler under the water and it's not breathing freely."

Marcus Aarsvold Some Hartford community members want Pike Lake boat launch to remain free, but still want to see improvements made

There are three total public access boat launches, the 2nd street and 3rd street launches are on the same road and run by the town. Another launch is across the lake from the other two and is run by the Wisconsin DNR—requiring a state park fee.

"I moved into this house because of that boat launch," Kathy McGinn said. "Since it's a public road, we shouldn't have to pay a fee in my opinion."

She lives directly across the street from the 2nd street launch and said it should be free.

Marcus Aarsvold Kathy McGinn lives in the Town of Hartford and frequently uses the 2nd St boat launch on Pike Like

Town Board Chairman Ryan Lippert said there are no plans to abandon the launch, but that updated maintenance isn't something they budgeted for.

"The fact is, is that we're just trying to find a way to fund the very improvements that our residents are requesting," he said. "In my opinion, it makes a whole lot of sense that the people who actually use the boat launch pay for the boat launch instead of the entire town pay for it—because not the entire town uses it."

Ryan Lippert Ryan Lippert is the Town of Hartford chairman

Gruszynski said signage, pavement and overgrown shrubs should be taken care of. However, he also thinks the proposed fee is too costly.

No final decision is being made yet. The fee proposal is on the table for the next board meeting on Feb. 9.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip