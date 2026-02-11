Slinger teachers recall Olympic speed skater Jordan Stolz's elementary school days

SLINGER, Wis. — Teachers at Addison Elementary School in Slinger are beaming with pride as they watch their former student Jordan Stolz compete in the Winter Olympics in Italy. The Kewaskum native and Olympic favorite is set to speed skate in his first event, bringing excitement to the Wisconsin community that helped shape his early years.

Julie Ayers, who taught Stolz in kindergarten, still treasures a class picture book he helped create during his first year at the school. The book captures his favorite memories from kindergarten, including making chicks, reciting the pledge of allegiance, playing in the sandbox, singing in music class, and being "happy in 5K."

"They seem so excited about it, like oh! My teacher had him!" Ayers said.

Stolz's parents homeschooled him after elementary school to help him pursue his Olympic dreams, but the connection with his former teachers remained strong.

"When he came back a couple of years ago — Big hug! I'm proud of him," Ayers said.

The emotional impact of watching their former student compete on the Olympic stage resonates throughout the school staff.

"It's moving in so many ways. It's just knowing that a kid that you saw made it," said Jim Todl, who taught Stolz in second grade.

Stolz's athletic prowess showed early signs during his elementary years. He set a school record in third grade by completing 40 pull-ups, a record that still stands today.

"They look at these records, and they see how far people can grow. Maybe they're surprised by the names they see up there. It motivates them to do the same thing," said Cori Merklein, the school's physical education teacher.

The school plans to host watch parties for current students to see their decorated alumnus compete for multiple gold medals. Teachers are going to great lengths to catch Stolz's performances, with some setting alarms for 3 a.m. to watch live coverage.

"I set my alarm for three in the morning. I got up and watched it. I taught him! Two plus two doesn't matter, but he was still in my classroom. I was bragging," one teacher said.

Stolz will compete in the 1,000-meter race Wednesday at 11:30 a.m., followed by the 500-meter on Saturday at 10 a.m., the 1,500-meter on Feb. 19 at 9:30 a.m., and finally the mass start on Feb. 21 at 8 a.m. All events will air on TMJ4, with rebroadcasts during NBC's prime-time coverage.

His former teachers emphasize that despite his Olympic success, Stolz has remained connected to his roots.

"It's important to know Jordan has never lost touch of where he's come from—which is a really neat thing. Sometimes you lose touch to where you are. His parents and he have stayed so grounded in the community, a humble person, and not being like woo look at me!" Todl said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip