Skiers thrilled about snow and cold weather as Little Switzerland is set to open its slopes on Sunday

SLINGER, Wis. — Little Switzerland Ski and Snowboard Resort in Slinger is preparing for their season ahead, which starts on Sunday.

The resort will open to the general public from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday with at least 50% of their runs open and groomed with man-made and natural snow.

Marcus Aarsvold Little Switzerland Ski Resort in Slinger opens Sunday after cold temperatures enable extensive snowmaking

Cold and consistent temperatures could make this year the best season in years at Little Switzerland, according to staff.

Skiers thrilled about snow and cold weather as Little Switzerland is set to open

"The forecast is unbelievable," Marketing director Brandon Wagner said. "We haven't seen this in the last few years, so we couldn't be more excited."

Marcus Aarsvold Brandon Wagner is the marketing director at Little Switzerland Ski & Snowboard Resort

The staff spent Thanksgiving grooming the snow so they can soft open Sunday, then make more snow all week for a full open on the first weekend in December.

Season pass holders have been waiting for this weather.

"A long time! I've been counting down the days," Naila Kovacic said.

Marcus Aarsvold Zara, Naila, Arman and Amina Kovacic picked up their Little Switzerland Ski & Snowboard Resort season passes in Slinger on Friday

The four Kovacic siblings vary in their ski experience, but the oldest said all newbies need to know are two simple moves with their skis—French fry style to go and pizza to stop.

It's an exhilarating experience for the kids.

"We were sledding so fast that I almost fell off like 100 times!" Arman Kovacic said.

"Winters in Wisconsin can be cold, brutal, and if you have a sport that you love that's outside, it can really change your perspective on Wisconsin winters," Little Switzerland co-owner Rick Schmidtz said. "It really can make you embrace living here versus dreading it."

Marcus Aarsvold Little Switzerland Ski & Snowboard Resort co-owner Rick Schmidtz spends time grooming the man made snow on Friday

He spent time grooming the hills on Friday and said this time of year is always the most exciting for his staff.

Marcus Aarsvold Little Switzerland Ski Resort in Slinger opens Sunday after cold temperatures enable extensive snowmaking

