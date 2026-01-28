Schoemann drops out of Wisconsin governor's race

Washington County Executive Josh Schoemann has officially dropped out of the Wisconsin governor's race.

Schoemann was the first Republican to enter the governor's race.

The news that he was suspending his campaign came a day after President Donald Trump endorsed U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany.

"First, I want to give glory to God for His grace and blessing in all circumstances. I want to congratulate Congressman Tiffany and his supporters for receiving President Trump’s endorsement," Schoemann said in a statement Wednesday. "I wish Tom great success in November. If we focus on the people of Wisconsin rather than fighting with one another, we can make Wisconsin the place to be, not just be from. I am proud of the campaign we ran and want to give my sincere thanks to my family and supporters who believe in our message. Our fight to reclaim Wisconsin will go on."

Tiffany also provided a statement, saying:

"I appreciate Josh’s kind words and wish him the very best. We are both committed to making Wisconsin the place to be. As governor, I will ensure seniors, young families, and the next generation can afford to stay here by lowering property taxes and utility rates, cutting red tape to reduce housing costs, and delivering honest government and strong schools for every Wisconsinite."

