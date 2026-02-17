TOWN OF FARMINGTON, Wis. — A new sand mining operation in the Town of Farmington has divided neighbors, with some worried about health impacts while others see it as harmless farming activity.

HH & J Aggregate received approval from the town board to mine sand under a farm field after submitting a conditional use permit. The sand will be used for cow bedding on local farms.

Charlene Larson lives across from the sand mining project in Town of Farmington

The project has created tension between immediate neighbors who live next to the mining site.

Charlene Larson, who operates an alpaca farm adjacent to the project, expressed concerns about the impact on her animals' health.

"Alpacas have a really sensitive respiratory system," she said. "I'm really concerned the sand that blows over here… I'm going to lose alpacas."

John Buschman lives across from the sand mining project in Town of Farmington

Her neighbor John Buschman took a different view of the mining operation.

"It's a farm. Farmers do farm things," he said. "They need the sand for the cattle...they take care of other farms also. It's right here. Sand is not dangerous by any means. You play on the beach, cows lay in the sad. Nobody has died from looking at sand. So, I have no problem with it."

HH&J owner Harrison Batzlerproject declined to appear on camera but said he is focused on the excavation work and also promised to be considerate of neighboring properties.

Sand mining project begins, Farmington neighbors still split

The town board approved the conditional use permit following a public hearing on the proposal.

