RICHFIELD, Wis. — A main wall at a pet spa in Richfield is decorated with awards, now including a national title won by groomer Andrea Rich.

Watch: Richfield dog groomer Andrea Rich and Bedlington Terrier Delta win championship

Richfield dog groomer Andrea Rich and Bedlington Terrier Delta win national championship

Delta is the 5-year-old Bedlington Terrier who's now best in show out of all the others of the same breed after placing first in the National Dog Show Presented by Purina in Pennsylvania.

People can watch Rich and Delta take home the to prize from noon to 2 when the National Dog Show Presented by Purina airs on TMJ4 on Thursday, Thanksgiving Day.

All Breed Photo Andrea Rich of SE Wisconsin and her dog Delta win best in show for the Terrier group at the National Dog Show Presented by Purina

"She's a really special girl. We're very proud of her," Rich said. "We know each other and what our next moves are going to be."

When she's not grooming dogs from her shops in Richfield and Lomira, Rich is traveling the country for competitions with Delta.

Marcus Aarsvold Andrea Rich of SE Wisconsin and her dog Delta win best in show for the Terrier group at the National Dog Show Presented by Purina

"Sometimes that extra special something, whether it's their own personality, [or] the bond between the handler and the dog," she said. "Is always something fun to watch."

The tight knit show dog community knows the work Rich and Delta put in to win. From early morning workouts, to late night grooming sessions to make sure her coat, teeth and body exceeds the standards to win best in show for her group.

"It's pretty cool. You feel really happy for them. It's nice seeing someone you know do so well," Stephanie Clemons said. "It's a lot of dedication to be in that world. Doing it every weekend."

Marcus Aarsvold Stephanie Clemons owns On Point Pet Spa in Richfield

Clemons owns On Point Pet Spa where Rich washes, grooms and trims nails for dog belonging to owners from all over South East Wisconsin. She opened up a second grooming station called Chien Chic Pet Spa in Lomira this week.

Rich said she can't wait for Wisconsin to see Delta win big on the national stage on Thursday.

"I think there will be a lot of people that watch the show regularly, but don't really know we're going to be on the show," she said. "And [they'll] be surprised—like, 'I know her!'"

Next, Delta will compete at the Westminster Show in February in New York for her final competition before retirement.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip