HARTFORD, Wis. — Hartford police are investigating an employee for operating a smelting pot at Signicast Manufacturing to see if he was under the influence of drugs when an explosion occurred on July 3.

According to a search warrant obtained by TMJ4 News, police requested a blood sample from a local hospital for the individual based on witness statements and evidence found after the explosion.

The warrant shows that the Hartford Police Department is considering charging a male employee with second degree recklessly endangering safety.

Signicast is a specialized metal plant that deals with heavy equipment and hot material.

Marcus Aarsvold Police investigate possible drug impairment in Signicast Manufacturing explosion

The warrant details the investigation so far, revealing that witnesses told investigators the man appeared to be intoxicated while working. The warrant states "he was observed by fellow employees to be passed out inside his vehicle, with the driver's door open," parked his car on the grass and that "no action" was taken when fellow employees reported he seemed to be on drugs.

The warrant also revealed that before clocking in for his 2 a.m. shift, someone called 911 to report the person being investigated was driving erratically on the highway.

Police reviewed surveillance footage from before the explosion that showed the employee moving his arms in a way consistent with someone "under the influence of a controlled substance."

TMJ4 News is not naming the man because no official charges have been filed.

Hartford police are awaiting blood test results before deciding whether to refer charges to the district attorney, a process that could take weeks.

Vice President of Signicast North America Brad Witte issued a statement regarding the incident:

"Our focus is on our employees and their families as well as supporting the active investigation regarding the incident. As initially reported, there was a serious incident that occurred at our Hartford facility last week. As a result, 4 employees sustained injuries and received immediate medical attention.

Signicast is working with authorities and actively supporting all investigation efforts. Until the investigations have concluded, we are limited in what we can comment. We are small community and the safety and wellbeing of our employees is of utmost importance to us. We will continue to cooperate with authorities as further details emerge.

We would like to thank local and surrounding emergency responders and fire fighters for their safe and prompt response as well as thank the employees that responded and provided aid and support."

The Hartford Fire Department chief said a fifth individual rolled their ankle while trying to escape the explosion and reported their injury afterward.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

