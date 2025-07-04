Fire erupts at Signicast facility in Hartford resulting in multiple injuries

HARTFORD, Wis. — Five people were injured, two seriously, in an early morning fire Thursday at Signicast in Hartford.

Hartford Fire and Rescue were called to a report of a building fire around 5:45 a.m. Thursday at the Dodge Industrial Park. Initial 911 calls reported an explosion at the facility with several people injured.

Three of the five injured were transported to nearby hospitals for treatment. Flight for Life was requested for the most critical patient.

Hartford fire crews worked quickly to extinguish fires in multiple locations inside of the building; however molten metal used at the facility required special tactics. Despite the complications, the impacted area was isolated to one part of the building.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. OSHA is also conducting its own investigation.

