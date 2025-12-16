Parks staff voices frustration after Hartford ice skating rink vandalized, forcing closure

HARTFORD, Wis. — The Hartford Parks and Recreation Department staff is disappointed they can't open their man-made rink at Veterans Memorial Park because kids threw traffic cones and rocks into the water before it fully froze.

Parks department director Randy Wojtasiak said they're not pressing charges, but there are cameras so they can see who vandalizes it.

"We would've been open a week-and-a-half ago," he said. "It prevents the ice from having a solid, smooth, and safe surface. We'll have to pick whatever items are in the ice out, leaving a rough surface, and thus we can't open the rink."

Thankfully, he said with the frigid temps over the weekend, Mill Pond froze and the parks department was able to open another rink across town.

Randy Wojtasiak is the Hartford Parks and Recreation Director

TMJ4 News couldn't find any skaters to speak with on Tuesday, but did door-knock around the community to see how the lack of winter rec activities impacts them.

"I have no clue, I just got back from a vacation, so I have no idea," one resident said. "Sorry!"

"People who are doing that should be put in jail for 50 years," another community member said. "I was on a jury six times, and nobody got away with the crap with me."

"It's kids being kids, we understand that," Wojtasiak said. "We just wish kids would be kids doing something else."

He asked the community to call the police if they see anyone trying to ruin the ice again.

He's hopeful they can open the small rink next week, unless the warmer weather and potential rain melt parts of it.

