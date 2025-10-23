HOLY HILL — Nature’s symphony is reaching its crescendo. An orchestra of leaves, trees, and creeks performs Earth’s Autumnal Opus at the Holy Hill Concert Hall.

The woodwinds whisper, the creeks' chorus chants, and even the fallen leaf still has a part to play.

“My wife and I have three kids that are 5,3,1. So our version of date night is during the day. We take vacation days and come out and do stuff like this," Dylan Brown, a hiker exploring the Holy Hill area with his wife, said.

James Groh The fall foliage around Holy Hill is bursting with color.

A delightful date day. Two tickets to the symphony - absolutely free. Mother Nature doesn’t charge for her most breathtaking performance.

The audiences come by twos and by dozens. Interrupting this performance is okay. Flash photography is permitted. It's encouraged to share your opinion in the middle of the song.

“Ice Age trails are beautiful. I think it's a real gem of Wisconsin," Gayle Wade, another hiker, said.

Instruments of ruby, emerald, and topaz played by a virtuoso, Mother Nature. That’s why crowds clamor to experience Earth’s ensemble.

“This is the perfect fall day where it's a little bit overcast and nice and cool for a really nice hike out in nature," Kelli Brown, an avid fan of fall and Dylan's wife, said.

Watch the story to see more of the fall colors...

Ode to Fall: Nature's Symphony of Color across Wisconsin

But sadly, this concerto must end. The creeks' composer will soon instruct them to freeze. A few soloist leaves cling on, holding out for one last performance. But even the best must eventually take a bow.

That’s why patrons of these arts don’t want to miss a single moment.

“Schedule up 4-5 hikes a week," Randy with the Wisconsin Go Hiking Club, said.

The curtain call is coming. But there’s still time. The Autumnal Opus still has a few movements left.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip