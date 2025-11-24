No injuries reported after Sunday afternoon barn fire in Town of Trenton

TRENTON — Nobody is injured after a barn fire in the Town of Trenton Sunday afternoon.

According to a release from the Washington County Sheriff's Office, it got a report around noon on Nov. 23 of a barn fire on Decorah Road. The caller reported hearing an explosion before seeing smoke and flames coming from the barn.

Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded and found that there was fire coming from the barn with heavy smoke in the area. The barn was unoccupied at the time.

The Newburg Fire Department was paged and quickly upgraded the structure fire to the box level, after which 13 other departments responded to the scene, including Grafton Fire and West Bend Fire.

According to the release, Newburg firefighters quickly brought the fire under control, containing it to the lower portion of the structure.

Decorah Road was closed for about two and half hours to help firefighters more easily contain the blaze.

There were no reported injuries to fire personnel as a result of the fire.

The sheriff's office says the property damage is estimated at $75,000 and investigators do not believe the fire to be suspicious.

